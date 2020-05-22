New Board Members

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Radio Board Chairman DAVE SANTRELLA has named three new members to the NAB Radio Board of Directors, effective on JUNE 8th with the beginning of the JUNE Board meeting.

NEUHOFF COMMUNICATIONS COO MIKE HULVEY has been appointed for a new two-year term as the District 10 (INDIANA) board representative. In addition, DAVIS BROADCASTING Pres./CEO GREG DAVIS and UNIVISION Pres. of Radio JESUS LARA have been appointed to at-large seats, replacing HUBBARD RADIO Chair/CEO GINNY MORRIS and UNIVISION CHICAGO Pres./GM DOUG LEVY, respectively.

