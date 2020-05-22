New Dates

DON ANTHONY's MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP has been rescheduled for SEPTEMBER 24-25 at the SWISSOTEL in CHICAGO. The show was previously scheduled for AUGUST 6-7 and is moving due to continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pamdemic.

ANTHONY said, "After much thought, countless conversations and continued concern for the safety, well being and challenges faced by our attendees and sponsors during the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve decided to reschedule MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP 32 to SEPTEMBER 24 and 25 at the SWISSOTEL in CHICAGO. By moving back to SEPTEMBER, more than a month and half later, gives all of us some extra breathing room for things to inch back closer to normal."

The show will add a job fair and discount registration and lower hotel rates will be posted starting next week.

« see more Net News