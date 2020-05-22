Dusty Rhodes

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and former colleagues of retired SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country WSIG/HARRISONBURG, VA air personality DUSTY RHODES, who died on WEDNESDAY, MAY 20th at his home in ELKTON, VA at the age of 74. A market veteran, RHODES joined WSIG as midday host in 2012 and retired in JANUARY of this year.

GRAY TELEVISION ABC affiliate WHSV-TV reports that RHODES worked in local radio since 1966. WSIG PD PAUL “UNCLE PAULY” MCDANIEL told WHSV that RHODES retired for health reasons. To mark his retirement, the station re-branded as “DUSTY 96.9” for a day in JANUARY.

In a FACEBOOK post YESTERDAY (5/21), the station wrote “The sound of DUSTY’s voice - one of the most recognizable and well-loved in the Valley — will be missed by his WSIG family and all who worked with him at HARRISONBURG RADIO GROUP.” WSIG aired a special tribute to RHODES this morning (5/22).

Condolences can be sent to his family at 265 Mt. Olivet Church Road, ELKTON, VA 22827.

« see more Net News