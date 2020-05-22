Merch

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's NEW JERSEY stations are selling "NEW JERSEY Stands Together" and "JERSEY SHORE Stands Together" merchandise to raise funds for the NEW JERSEY Pandemic Relief Fund. The merch includes t-shirts, ladies' tank tops, coffee mugs, phone cases, and stickers, with 100% of proceeds going to the fund.

“We are incredibly grateful for the hard work and commitment of the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP,” said NEW JERSEY First Lady and the fund's founding Chair TAMMY SNYDER MURPHY. “The money raised from this merchandise will help address the urgent needs of our community, both now and in the weeks and months ahead as we continue fighting this pandemic.”

“Our heritage radio stations are all about the local communities,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP NEW JERSEY SVP/Regional Market Manager DAN FINN. “We proved that during Superstorm Sandy. It’s an honor to contribute towards helping those who are helping others during this crisis.”

BEASLEY's NEW JERSEY stations include Rock WDHA and Oldies WMTR-A/MORRISTOWN; News-Talk WCTC-A and AC WMGQ (MAGIC 98.3)/NEW BRUNSWICK, Active Rock WRAT (95.9 THE RAT)/POINT PLEASANT, and Classic Hits WJRZ/MANAHAWKIN.

