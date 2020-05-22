iHeartMedia

iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI (107.5)/CHICAGO and the city have partnered for two days of virtual entertainment to encourage residents to stay home while still experiencing music and culture over the MEMORIAL DAY weekend.

Under the STAY AT HOME order and CDC guidelines prohibiting gatherings of over 10 people, the virtual entertainment will provide CHICAGO residents with an online opportunity to celebrate the weekend at home.

Said CHICAGO Chief Equity Officer CANDACE MOORE, “As we navigate these unprecedented times, we have to reimagine how we can safely celebrate important moments in our lives and memorialize our history and loved ones. I am excited for this creative partnership with iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO and WGCI that will provide a platform for CHICAGOANS to celebrate the holiday through a medium that is accessible and trusted. This will provide great entertainment over the weekend and continue to drive home the message about the importance of social distancing in controlling the spread COVID-19 and ultimately preparing us for recovery.”

The weekend starts SATURDAY with an INSTAGRAM BATTLE between two of CHICAGO’s own hip hop artists, GHERBO and LIL DURK, starting at 8p (CT), these two critically acclaimed and popular rappers will go song-for-song for the title of STAY AT HOME WEEKEND RAP KING.

Said iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO President MATT SCARANO, “I am honored to have the privilege of partnering with the city of CHICAGO in its mission of promoting the health and safety of our community during this critical time. As a broadcaster it is our responsibility to engage in continuous collaboration with MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT and the CHICAGO community."

On SUNDAY, the weekend continues with a virtual comedy tour hosted by WGCI’s LEON ROGERS, featuring JUST NESH, DAWN B., LAVAR WALKER, CORREY B and DAMON WILLIAMS.

« see more Net News