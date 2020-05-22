Music Biz/RSD Couch Camp

As part of their efforts to bring educational content to the industry at large as it practices social distancing, the MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (MUSIC BIZ) and RECORD STORE DAY will co-host the COUCH CAMP educational conference, set for TUESDAY, JUNE 2nd through FRIDAY, JUNE 5th via ZOOM as part of RSD's annual SUMMER CAMP program. .

Each day will consist of three hours of programming starting at 3p (ET), including a mix of webinar presentations, roundtable discussions, and one-on-one speed dating intros, all culminating in a cocktail party on JUNE 5th. Retail store attendees can expect presentations from PATREON, eBAY, INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, SHOPIFY, BROADTIME and others, as well as roundtable discussions on subjects including social media best practices, leadership in the time of COVID-19 and beyond, and financial planning.

MUSIC BIZ President PORTIA SABIN commented, “The independent retail community has been impacted in unprecedented ways this year, but continues to show its resilience in the face of adversity. We’re thrilled to partner with RECORD STORE DAY to bring COUCH CAMP to life, and arm this community with the knowledge, tools and connections they need to weather this storm.”

RECORD STORE DAY Co-Founder CARRIE COLLITON added, “While we are saddened that we won’t be able to gather in person for RSD SUMMER CAMP this year, we’re grateful to MUSIC BIZ for helping us put on this essential online forum. COUCH CAMP will allow us an opportunity to gather and meet and reconnect with our peers in the retail scene, and examine both the business and personal sides of running a successful record store in 2020.”

“RSD Summer Camp has always provided insights and ideas on how to be a better record store,” said PARK AVE CDs' SANDY BITMAN. “Now, more than ever, these online sessions will help indie shops navigate for what’s next in retail."

Said MILLS RECORD COMPANY's JUDY MILLS, “At every seminar I’ve attended for RSD SUMMER CAMP, I’ve taken away at least one great idea to impact my business. At a time like now, who can’t use a boost in business or a new best practice, not to mention kinship with people in the same situation? Can’t wait to ‘see’ everyone!"

Concluded DARKSIDE RECORDS AND GALLERY's JUSTIN JOHNSON, “Getting together every year with all of our fellow record stores and label and distributor friends is one of the highlights of the summer — it's the family reunion that you actually look forward to. I always take a lot of new ideas, inspiration and motivation back to my shop from SUMMER CAMP. It's a bummer we can't get together in person this year, but I'm happy to have COUCH CAMP in its place. We can all use a little community and inspiration for our shops right now and I'm looking forward to seeing what's in store for us. Viva la SUMMER CAMP!”

