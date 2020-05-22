King (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

LARRY KING is starting a podcast for his son CHANCE KING and JEFF BEACHER's 4FORTY4 MEDIA, reports VARIETY. The 86-year-old host's new podcast, "THE MILLIONTH QUESTION," is scheduled for a mid-JUNE debut for an 11-episode first season.

While the article claims that KING is "guaranteed $5 million under a multiyear contract," no specifics of the deal were disclosed; KING said MARIAH CAREY will be among the first guests, but her participation was not confirmed by a representative of the singer. KING hosts a show for ORA TV and Russian state network RT AMERICA.

BEACHER, who produced the "BEACHER'S MADHOUSE" live variety show in LAS VEGAS and HOLLYWOOD, told VARIETY that other 4FORTY4 podcast projects include comedian and roast emcee JEFFREY ROSS' "THICK SKIN" and BEACHER's own "WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY."

« see more Net News