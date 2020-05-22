Community Support

A new statewide initiative called THE COLORADO MUSIC RELIEF FUND (CMRF) has been formed in partnership with the STATE OF COLORADO and COLORADO CREATIVE INDUSTRIES to support music industry workers across the state.

On SATURDAY, MAY 30th 6-9p MT, CMRF will launch with a virtual event, presented by BRECKENRIDGE BREWERY dubbed BANDING TOGETHER: A CONCERT FOR THE COLORADO MUSIC RELIEF FUND to generate much-needed relief funds to help all those in the COLORADO music industry affected by the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19).

Artist who will perform include THE AVETT BROTHERS, BIG HEAD TODD & THE MONSTERS, BRANDI CARLILE, DAVE MATTHEWS, THE LUMINEERS, MICHAEL FRANTI, NATHANIEL RATELIFF, RODRIGO Y GABRIELA, SAM BUSH, THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT, JACK JOHNSON, GRACE POTTER and more.

CMRF is a collaborative effort with steering committee members from 7S MANAGEMENT, THE BEE VRADENBURG FOUNDATION, THE BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION, COLORADO CREATIVE INDUSTRIES - DIVISION OF OEDIT, COLORADO MUSIC HALL OF FAME, COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY, ENERGIZE COLORADO, iHEART Triple A KBCO/DENVER, FOUR CORNERS PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KSUT/IGNATIO, CO, THE MARIGOLD PROJECT, REDLINE and more.

“COLORADANS have a history of coming together during times of crisis, and now more than ever, we are looking toward music and art to find comfort during this difficult time,” said COLORADO Governor JARED POLIS, “COLORADO’s music industry and rich pool of talent is an important part of our culture, economy, and the COLORADO way of life. I can’t wait for the day when we can all return to one of COLORADO’s excellent music venues to see our favorite bands play live again. But until then, I’m excited that the state can partner with the COLORADO MUSIC RELIEF FUND In this effort.”

KBCO PD SCOTT ARBOUGH said, “In all my years in radio, I have seen some amazing things through my work at KBCO. But this is one of the greatest achievements of my career. It is a thrill to do the work we get to do in this business and so rewarding to see that relationships we have nurtured through the years pay off in a time of need.”

The concert will air live on KBCO. Local TV CBS4 will air the first hour with their streaming channel CBSN carrying the full three hours.

Learn more at here.

« see more Net News