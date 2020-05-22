Hurley, left, and Bookbinder

MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES Digital Director ADAM BOOKBINDER as been upped to morning co-host, joining TIM HURLEY on the air. BOOKBINDER, who begins his on-air duties on MONDAY, MAY 25th, succeeds former morning co-host ANGIE FITZSIMMONS, who departed in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/29).

BOOKBINDER has been with the station for three years. Prior to that, he spent 14 years as Digital Content Manager at CBS RADIO’s KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) and KRTH (K-EARTH 101)/LOS ANGELES. His on-air experience includes KBBY/OXNARD-VENTURA, CA and WPST/TRENTON, NJ.

"We could not be more excited to have ADAM join TIM in the mornings on GO COUNTRY 105,” said Station Mgr./PD MICHAEL LEVINE. “He is a seasoned professional who has worked extremely well with TIM over the last year. We look forward to an exciting and entertaining show from the both of them."

