Winners

Winners of the ACADEMY OF INTERACTIVE & VISUAL ARTS' 26th Annual Communicator Award of Excellence have been announced, with this year's honors including three new categories, Branded Entertainment, Podcast Series and Social Campaign.

Audio winners included:

On-Air Talent: ANDY DANISH, "BLOODLINES 2" "Born a Crime" teaser trailer voiceover

Production, On Air Talent, Editing, Writing, Beyond Definition: BANG ZOOM! STUDIOS, "THE STRANGE THING ABOUT...."

Commercial Campaign: TRANSURBAN, "Drive Happy" 395 Express Lanes Launch Campaign

Program: CTNY, Wineskins

Commercial Campaign: KATE DELANEY/DELANEY MEDIA GROUP, "Her Story"

Commercial: ENTERCOM, "North Pole Flyer"

Program: EVERY NOW AND THEN THEATRE, "NIKOLA TESLA: MYSTERIOUS GENIUS"

Writing: ICMA-RC, "We're ICMA-RC"

Promotion: MADAVEGROUP, LAKELAND AUTO AND MARINE," Previously (On Hold Marketing)"

Commercial: MENSCH KREATIVAGENTUR GMBH & CO. KG, ICPCN (INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S PALLIATIVE CARE NETWORK) , "Love is"

Original Music: SONIXPHERE, ABBOTT "Harmony"

Commercial Campaign: SPLASH OMNIMEDIA, DEPENDABLE SERVICE, "Life Ain't Easy"

Commercial: TARGET RIVER, BIGGS HARLEY DAVIDSON Commercial

Jingle: TRI-STATE GENERATION & TRANSMISSION ASSOCIATION, INC., MOUNTAIN PARKS ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, "Electric Bus" radio ad

Commercial: WAX CUSTOM COMMUNICATIONS, CHRISTIANACARE, W&C Radio Spot -- 2

WEFRA LIFE

Commercial: VITA ASSISTENZHUNDE E.V. (VITA Guide Dogs), Radio Commercial



Podcast winners included:

Individual Episodes-Other: ACTIVE VOICE COMMUNICATIONS, KIDDOS IN THE KITCHEN

Series-Documentary, Individual Episodes-Documentary: AND THEN EVERYTHING CHANGED

Host: CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR'S OFFICE OF EMERGENCY SERVICES (CAL OES) "All Hazards: TIM WALTON Documents Disasters While Looking Through a Viewfinder, a Unique Perspective" and "BUTTE COUNTY Sheriff KORY HONEA Talks Candidly About the Camp Fire"

Series-Government: CITY OF DOUGLASVILLE, "DOUGLASVILLE IMPACT: COMMUNITY PODCAST"

Series-Educational: CORNELL UNIVERSITY Alumni Affairs & Development, "FRESH FROM THE HILL: INSIDE STORIES OF NOTEWORTHY CORNELLIANS"

Individual Episodes-Documentary: "DARKNET DIARIES -- PROJECT RAVEN"

Individual Episodes-Technology: DELL TECHNOLOGIES, "AI: Hype vs. Reality"

Individual Episodes-Educational Institution: DRAGON DIGITAL RADIO, "JUSTIN BROWN PART 2"

Series-Documentary, Series-Sports: ESPN FILMS, "30 FOR 30 PODCASTS: Season 6"

Host: FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL, "RICH PICKINGS: FIDELITY'S ASSET ALLOCATION PODCAST"

Series-Professional Services: FINIEN, "HITTING THE MARK"

Series-Corporate Communications: GENEX SERVICES, "INSIDE WORKERS' COMP"

Series-Government: GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF EARLY CARE AND LEARNING, "DECAL DOWNLOAD"

Individual Episodes-Lifestyle: LEAGUE OF HUSTLERS, "THE FASTEST WAY TO SUCCESS"

Series-Entertainment, Series-Educational: LEAP GROUP, "POPS' COUTURE PODCAST"

Individual Episodes-Technology, Special Episode: LEAP GROUP, "ADS, LIES & VIDEOTAPE" Branded-Series: MAARK, "AGENCY ON RECORD: UNINHIBITED CONVERSATIONS ON CREATIVITY AND TECHNOLOGY IN THE COMMERCIAL WORLD"

Series-Educational: MIND & MEDIA REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE SECTOR ACCELERATOR, "DESIGNERS OF PARADISE"

Host, Individual Episodes-Other: MOMS DON'T HAVE TIME TO READ BOOKS, "MITCH ALBOM, FINDING CHIKA"

Series-Corporate Communications: MORGAN STANLEY, "MORGAN STANLEY ACCESS AND OPPORTUNITY WITH CARLA HARRIS"

Branded-Series: MORGAN STANLEY, "MORGAN STANLEY THOUGHTS ON THE MARKET PODCAST"

Host: MY DOVE PRODUCTIONS, LLC, "THE STORY BEHIND HER SUCCESS WITH CANDY O'TERRY," "NANCY FRATES: America's Ice Bucket Mom

Series-Educational: OMEGA INSTITUTE FOR HOLISTIC STUDIES, "DROPPING IN"

Individual Episodes-Documentary: ON CUE CHRIS COSTELLO, "Spy Pilot - FRANCIS GARY POWERS Jr. "

Series-Government: PENN STATE MCCOURTNEY INSTITUTE FOR DEMOCRACY, DEMOCRACY WORKS

Series-Corporate Communications: R.CLEMENT.CREATIVE, INC., "CREATING IT FUTURES TECHNOLOGIST TALK"

Branded-Episode, Series-Entertainment: RADIO WILDER, "RADIOWILDER.COM ROCK & ROLL WEEKLY PODCAST"

Music: RI FREE RADIO, "TONY JONES SHOW"

Individual Episodes-Corporate Communications: SCHOLASTIC, "IT TAKES GUTS: RAINA TELGEMEIER AND ELI LEBOWITZ"

Individual Episodes-Arts & Culture: SCHOLASTIC, "READ WITH PRIDE"

Series-Documentary: SHIFT FILMS, "LOST BOYS OF HANNIBAL"

Branded-Series, Individual Episodes-Professional Services, Series-Corporate Communications: SOUTHERN COMPANY SOPOD NETWORK

Host: STUDIO 3

Series-Corporate Communications: VISIX, INC., "DIGITAL SIGNAGE DONE RIGHT"

Individual Episodes-Entertainment: WMUL, "CLASSROOM CONCERTS," "College Radio Day Special: COOPER HENDERSON"

Series-Entertainment, Individual Episodes-Entertainment, Individual Episodes-Sports: WWE, "AFTER THE BELL WITH COREY GRAVES"

Series-Entertainment, Individual Episodes-Sports, Individual Episodes-Entertainment: WWE, "THE NEW DAY: FEEL THE POWER"

