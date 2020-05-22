WGAR

There’s a lineup change at iHEARTMEDIA Country WGAR/CLEVELAND, where PD/afternoon host CARLETTA BLAKE, shifts to mornings, where she will be paired with current morning co-host STEVE WAZZ. The show, which debuts on TUESDAY, MAY 26th, has been re-christened “WAZZ and CARLETTA Mornings.” LEEANN SOMMERS moves from mornings, where she had been teamed with WAZZ since 2018, to afternoons.

In a FACEBOOK post, BLAKE explained that the chance was made because SOMMERS “has adopted a beautiful new daughter and her life at home is different. Which means her work life needed to be different."

