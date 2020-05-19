Riger

ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT has upped station veteran JEFF RIGER to co-host for 6-8p (ET) weeknights with BOB (WOJO) WOJNOWSKI, reports the DETROIT NEWS.

RIGER. who has been a reporter and fill-in host at the station for 18 years, fills the spot vacated when the station declined to renew the contract of KYLE "BOGIE" BOGENSCHUTZ in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/28).

