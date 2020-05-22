Go 96.3 Is Giving 2020 A Reboot

GO MEDIA Alternative KQGO (GO 96.3)/MINNEAPOLIS is pressing Ctrl-Alt-Deltete on the first five months and giving 2020 a reboot over MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND with a "GO BACK WEEKEND." On SATURDAY 5/23, SUNDAY 5/24 and MONDAY 5/25,. GO 96.3 will be counting down the Top 96 Alternative Songs of the 90s, 2000s and 10s" as voted on by the GO 96.3 listeners over this past week.

“These countdowns are phenomenal because it really puts into perspective the range that alternative music has covered in the last 30 years,” said GO 96.3 MD/eve ning host JORDAN ALAMAT. "Personally, it’s wildly fun and challenging to try and vote for songs through the lens of ‘was this a big hit at the time?’ vs ‘did this song age well?’ vs ‘did this song get a new life in the age of social media?’and I’m excited to hear the perspective of people of the TWIN CITIES on the air!”

PD/middayer CHRISTY TAYLOR added, "During these quickly changing and anxiety inducing times, GO 96.3 has been a source of continued comfort and fun distractions for our listeners. GO has been busy creating unique listening experiences, from last month’s FAUX FEST, radio’s first virtual music festival, to the high-energy and danceable escapism of our quarantunes weekends. This weekend will be no different!”

