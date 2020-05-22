Joe Biden (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com) & Charlamange

This Morning (5/22) PREMIERE NETWORKS BREAKFAST CLUB’s CHARLAMAGNE interviewed former U.S. VP and presumptive Democratic nominee JOE BIDEN, reports CNN.

According to CNN, towards the end of the 18 minute interview an issue occurred when BIDEN rushed to end their conversation to make way for his wife to use the home studio. A staffer stated that BIDEN needed to go. CHARLAMAGNE said, "You can't do that to black media!" BIDEN said in response, "I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o'clock."

CHARLAMAGNE then told BIDEN that he should come to the studio in NEW YORK CITY for another interview, adding, "We've got more questions."

BIDEN responded, "Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or TRUMP, then you ain't black."

CHARLAMAGNE commented, "It don't have nothing to do with TRUMP. It has to do with the fact I want something for my community." BIDEN responded, "Take a look at my record, man!"

Watch Interview below:

