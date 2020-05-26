Tesh To Nights On KYXY/San Diego

ENTERCOM AC KYXY (KYXY 96.5)/SAN DIEGO is adding THE JOHN TESH RADIO SHOW for evenings. TESH’s ‘Intelligence For Your Life’ program will be airing SUNDAY through FRIDAY 7p-midnight, while former evening talent SHERRY KNIGHT is bumped up to middays.

“Throughout his career, JOHN TESH has built a strong following through his work as a television and radio broadcaster, and we’re excited to welcome his show to KYXY.” said SVP/Market Mgr. KARYN CERULLI. “We’re excited for our listeners to enjoy TESH’s expertise and advice as they wind down their days.”

JOHN TESH said, "I'm thrilled to be joining KYXY 96.5. We stand ready to encourage and inform the listeners. I’m honored to be a part of the KYXY team and I believe KYXY’s great playlist and our ‘Intelligence For Your Life’ will be a powerful combination."

SHERRY NIGHT writes on the stations webpage "Hello, its SHERRY and I've been in radio in SAN DIEGO for 20 years now and I feel absolutely blessed that I can still do it. I came to KYXY six years ago to do nights and have had an absolute blast doing the shift. The only downside was that there was hardly anyone in the building but the upside was I get to crank the music as loud as want.

"Last week, my boss called me up telling me that they have decided to put on a different show at night......The JOHN TESH SHOW. Now, I'm showing my age here but I remember when he used to anchor ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT on a nightly basis and I know of him as a musician. My heart dropped BUT she then said they are moving me to middays (10a to 3p). I couldn't of been happier because that has always been the shift I did since I started in radio and now I get to help listeners get through their workday. I probably don't get to crank up the music anymore when we move back into the building but now I get to actually see people during the day."

More from SHERRY here.

« see more Net News