Split

The drama over the future of BARSTOOL SPORTS' "CALL HER DADDY" podcast has resulted in one co-host's exit and the other continuing the show for BARSTOOL.

The NEW YORK POST reports that SOFIA FRANKLYN is leaving the popular podcast after two years, while her erstwhile co-host and friend ALEXANDRA COOPER will remain with BARSTOOL and the show; the split comes after a publicly rancorous dispute between the hosts and the company that took the show out of circulation after the APRIL 8th episode.

Last week, BARSTOOL "El Presidente" DAVE PORTNOY posted an episode to the show feed laying out his side of the story, saying that he offered the hosts $500,000 each plus bonuses and that COOPER agreed but FRANKLYN declined; PORTNOY blamed FRANKLYN's action on her boyfriend, HBO executive PETER NELSON, who PORTNOY said was trying to shop the show to other networks and had ultimately scored a deal with WONDERY and planned to call the show "THE FATHERS," leaving the "CALL HER DADDY" intellectual property with BARSTOOL. He also claimed that a negative piece on HBO's "REAL SPORTS" last year was "probably greenlighted" by NELSON.

COOPER posted a 34-minute video on YOUTUBE to announce that she will stay with BARSTOOL and to air her grievances with FRANKLYN over the two years of their partnership, including NELSON's participation in crafting a list of demands -- including a guarantee of $1 million for each host plus regaining ownership of the "CALL HER DADDY" IP and merchandising revenue -- that led to PORTNOY stopping negotiations and other offers being extended before PORTNOY made the offer that COOPER decided to take and FRANKLYN declined. She said that she will return solo with a new episode of "CALL HER DADDY" on WEDNESDAY (5/27), and the show's APPLE PODCASTS description was changed to "See you f*****s WEDNESDAY."

PORTNOY confirmed COOPER's return and FRANKLYN's departure in an INSTAGRAM post:

