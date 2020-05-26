Forecasting A Mixed Bag

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports on GOLDMAN SACHS’ "Music In The Air" report, a highly influential paper for prognosticators in the entertainment arena. Written by top analysts at the investment bank, led by LISA YANG, who is GOLDMAN’s LONDON-based Managing Director, Media & Internet.

GOLDMAN sparked big interest ahead of the sale of 10% of UMG to a TENCENT-led consortium and forecast that the number of paying subscribers to music streaming services would hit 1.15bn by 2030.

In in a newly updated "Music In The Air" published last FRIDAY (5/14), GOLDMAN has adjusted its latest predictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and recent stats from IFPI to a mix of good and so-so news for artists, labels, songwriters and publishers.

GOLDMAN’s "Music In The Air," with a sub-head of "The Show Must Go On," now forecasts that total global record industry net/wholesale revenues will reach $20.8bn this year.

That’s up by 3%, or $600m, on the $20.2bn wholesale figure the record industry generated in 2019 by IFPI). GOLDMAN also posits that it’s also down by 8% – or by $1.8bn – on the group’s prior forecast ($22.6bn) for this 2021.

Check out the full report, here.

