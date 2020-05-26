Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Doja Cat Holds Top Spot; Bieber Top 3; Ariana/Bieber Top 20; Jonas Brothers, Harry Styles, Gaga/Ariana Debut Strong

* DOJA CAT holds the top spot for a third week with "Say So"

* JUSTIN BIEBER and QUAVO go top 3 with "Intentions," rising 5*-3* and are +726 spins

* SAINT JHN goes 15*-12* with "Roses" with a 983 spin gain

* ARIANA GRANDE & JUSTIN BIEBER are top 20 in their third week with "Stuck With U," climbing 22*-18* and are +1427 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is up 1191 spins this week and moves to 23* with "Savage," featuring BEYONCE

* JONAS BROTHERS land the top debut at 26* with "X," up 2213 spins

* HARRY STYLES scores an impressive debut as well with "Watermelon Sugar" at 28* - up 1227 spins

* LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE debut at 38* with "Rain On Me," with 1057 spins after just two days

* Newcomers JACKSON WANG and ALEC BENJAMIN enter at 39* and 40* this week

Rhythmic: Megan/Beyonce New #1; Lil Mosey Top 5; Harlow Top 10; DaBaby/Roddy Top 15; Young T & Bugsey Top 20

* MEGAN THEE STALLION takes over the top spot with "Savage," featuring BEYONCE, climbing 2*-1* in just her seventh week on the chart and is +630 spins

* LIL MOSEY is top 5, motoring 6*-4* with "Blueberry Faygo," up 443 spins

* PARTYNEXTDOOR and RIHANNA leap 10*-7* with "Believe It," posting a +401 increase

* JACK HARLOW hits the top 10 with "What's Poppin," up 11*-10* and +305 spins

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH are top 15 in their third chart week with "Rockstar," up 18*-13* and +670 spins

* YOUNG T & BUGSEY go top 20 with "Don't Rush," featuring HEADIE ONE, leaping 21*-16* and are +230 spins

* DOJA CAT leaps 31*-23* in her second week with "Like That," featuring GUCCI MANE, up 768 spins

* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG have the top debut at 33* with "Go Crazy" and are +562 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE & JUSTIN BIEBER enter at 35* with "Stuck With U," up 257 spins

* USHER, LIL JON & LUDACRIS debut at 39* with "Sexbeat"

Urban: Megan/Beyonce Hold #1 Spot; Roddy/Mustard Score Big Spin Gain; Jhene Aiko, Pop Smoke Top 10

* MEGAN THEE STALLION and BEYONCE hold the #1 spot with "Savage" for a 3rd week and are +305 spins

* RODDY RICCH and MUSTARD remain at 3* with "High Fashion," but are up 723 spins this week and over 1500 in two weeks

* JHENE AIKO is top 10 with "P***y Fairy (OTW)," rising 12*-9* and is +272 spins

* POP SMOKE is top 10 as well with "Dior," up 14*-10* and +367 spins

* PARTYNEXTDOOR & RIHANNA go top 15 with "Believe It," rising 16*-12* and is +332 spins

* JACK HARLOW also enters the top 15, climbing 18*-13* with "What's Poppin," up 347 spins

* YOUNG T & BUGGSEY go 17*-14* with "Don't Rush," featuring HEADIE ONE, up 185 spins

* The fourth entry into the top 15 is "In My Bed" by ROTIMI featuring WALE, up 19*-15*

* LIL MOSEY goes top 20 with "Blueberry Faygo," climbing 21*-17* and +203 spins

* DABABY soars 33*-24* with "Rockstar," featuring RODDY RICCH, up 675 spins

* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG score the top debut at Urban as well with "Go Crazy" at 25* with a 974 spin gain

* BIA has the other debut at 40* with "Cover Girl"

Hot AC: The Weeknd Retains #1 Spot; Fitz Top 10, While Capaldi Closes In; Doja Cat Top 15; Katy Perry Top 20

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot with "Blinding Lights" and grows another 89 spins

* FITZ & THE TANTRUMS enter the top 10 in their 24th week with "I Just Wanna Shine," up 11*-10* and are +141 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI is closing in on the top 10 with "Before You Go," climbing 14*-11* and is +334 spins

* DOJA CAT is top 15 with "Say So," up 16*-14* and +271 spins

* KATY PERRY hits the top 20 with "Daisies" in her second week, up 25*-19* and +832 spins

* NOAH CYRUS also enters the top 20 with "July," featuring LEON BRIDGES

* JONAS BROTHERS land the top debut at Hot AC as well with "X," entering at 29* and up 457 spins

* MARSHMELLO & HALSEY debut at 34* with "Be Kind," up 115 spins

* HARRY STYLES and GABBY BARRETT also debut this week

Active Rock: Godsmack Remain #1; Bad Wolves Top 3; Five Finger Top 10; Pop Evil Top 20; Pretty Reckless Debuts Big

* GODSMACK retain the top spot at Active Rock with "Unforgettable" for a 2nd week

* BAD WOLVES are top 3 with "Sober," up 4*-3*

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH vault into the top 10 with "A Little Bit Off," up 12*-9* and are +196 spins

* POP EVIL are top 20 as "Work" leaps 23*-19*

* PRETTY RECKLESS scores a big debut at 20* with "Death By Rock And Roll" and are +386 spins

* WEEZER has the other debut at 40* with "Hero"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; Powfu Top 5; Black Keys Top 10; KennyHoopla Top 15; Weezer, 24KGoldn Top 20

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS have landed yet another #1 hit with "Level Of Concern," up 2*-1* and +160 spins

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT hold at 3* with "Black Madonna," but are a strong 225 spins

* POWFU are closing in on the top 5, rising 8*-6* with "Coffee For Your Head," up 225 spns as well

* KENNYHOOPLA hits the top 15 with "How Will I Rest...," up 16*-15*

* WEEZER vaults into the top 20, surging 28*-19* with "Hero," up 302 spins

* Also new to the top 20 is 24KGOLDN with "City Of Angels"

* OLIVER TREE and ALL TIME LOW debut

Triple A: Tame Impala New #1; Major Lazer/Marcus Mumford Top 5; Stones, Pearl Jam Top 10; Lumineers Top 15

* TAME IMPALA take over the #1 spot with "Lost In Yesterday," rising 2*-1*

* MAJOR LAZER go top 5 with "Lay Your Head On Me," climbing 6*-5* and +62 spins

* ROLLING STONES enter the top 10 with "Living In A Ghost Town" - that is an amazing seventh decade of top 10 hits, moving 14*-9*

* PEARL JAM are in their fourth decade with top 10's with "Retrograde" up 16*-10*

* LUMINEERS hit the top 15, up 18*-15* with "Salt And The Sea," rising 18*-15*

* MILKY CHANCE & JACK JOHNSON team up on "Don't Let Me Down," and post the biggest leap of the week, up 29*-18* with a gain of 100 spins

* DONNA MISSAL has the lone debut at 30* with "You Burned Me"

