Top 40: Doja Cat Holds Top Spot; Bieber Top 3; Ariana/Bieber Top 20; Jonas Brothers, Harry Styles, Gaga/Ariana Debut Strong
* DOJA CAT holds the top spot for a third week with "Say So"
* JUSTIN BIEBER and QUAVO go top 3 with "Intentions," rising 5*-3* and are +726 spins
* SAINT JHN goes 15*-12* with "Roses" with a 983 spin gain
* ARIANA GRANDE & JUSTIN BIEBER are top 20 in their third week with "Stuck With U," climbing 22*-18* and are +1427 spins
* MEGAN THEE STALLION is up 1191 spins this week and moves to 23* with "Savage," featuring BEYONCE
* JONAS BROTHERS land the top debut at 26* with "X," up 2213 spins
* HARRY STYLES scores an impressive debut as well with "Watermelon Sugar" at 28* - up 1227 spins
* LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE debut at 38* with "Rain On Me," with 1057 spins after just two days
* Newcomers JACKSON WANG and ALEC BENJAMIN enter at 39* and 40* this week
Rhythmic: Megan/Beyonce New #1; Lil Mosey Top 5; Harlow Top 10; DaBaby/Roddy Top 15; Young T & Bugsey Top 20
* MEGAN THEE STALLION takes over the top spot with "Savage," featuring BEYONCE, climbing 2*-1* in just her seventh week on the chart and is +630 spins
* LIL MOSEY is top 5, motoring 6*-4* with "Blueberry Faygo," up 443 spins
* PARTYNEXTDOOR and RIHANNA leap 10*-7* with "Believe It," posting a +401 increase
* JACK HARLOW hits the top 10 with "What's Poppin," up 11*-10* and +305 spins
* DABABY and RODDY RICCH are top 15 in their third chart week with "Rockstar," up 18*-13* and +670 spins
* YOUNG T & BUGSEY go top 20 with "Don't Rush," featuring HEADIE ONE, leaping 21*-16* and are +230 spins
* DOJA CAT leaps 31*-23* in her second week with "Like That," featuring GUCCI MANE, up 768 spins
* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG have the top debut at 33* with "Go Crazy" and are +562 spins
* ARIANA GRANDE & JUSTIN BIEBER enter at 35* with "Stuck With U," up 257 spins
* USHER, LIL JON & LUDACRIS debut at 39* with "Sexbeat"
Urban: Megan/Beyonce Hold #1 Spot; Roddy/Mustard Score Big Spin Gain; Jhene Aiko, Pop Smoke Top 10
* MEGAN THEE STALLION and BEYONCE hold the #1 spot with "Savage" for a 3rd week and are +305 spins
* RODDY RICCH and MUSTARD remain at 3* with "High Fashion," but are up 723 spins this week and over 1500 in two weeks
* JHENE AIKO is top 10 with "P***y Fairy (OTW)," rising 12*-9* and is +272 spins
* POP SMOKE is top 10 as well with "Dior," up 14*-10* and +367 spins
* PARTYNEXTDOOR & RIHANNA go top 15 with "Believe It," rising 16*-12* and is +332 spins
* JACK HARLOW also enters the top 15, climbing 18*-13* with "What's Poppin," up 347 spins
* YOUNG T & BUGGSEY go 17*-14* with "Don't Rush," featuring HEADIE ONE, up 185 spins
* The fourth entry into the top 15 is "In My Bed" by ROTIMI featuring WALE, up 19*-15*
* LIL MOSEY goes top 20 with "Blueberry Faygo," climbing 21*-17* and +203 spins
* DABABY soars 33*-24* with "Rockstar," featuring RODDY RICCH, up 675 spins
* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG score the top debut at Urban as well with "Go Crazy" at 25* with a 974 spin gain
* BIA has the other debut at 40* with "Cover Girl"
Hot AC: The Weeknd Retains #1 Spot; Fitz Top 10, While Capaldi Closes In; Doja Cat Top 15; Katy Perry Top 20
* THE WEEKND holds the top spot with "Blinding Lights" and grows another 89 spins
* FITZ & THE TANTRUMS enter the top 10 in their 24th week with "I Just Wanna Shine," up 11*-10* and are +141 spins
* LEWIS CAPALDI is closing in on the top 10 with "Before You Go," climbing 14*-11* and is +334 spins
* DOJA CAT is top 15 with "Say So," up 16*-14* and +271 spins
* KATY PERRY hits the top 20 with "Daisies" in her second week, up 25*-19* and +832 spins
* NOAH CYRUS also enters the top 20 with "July," featuring LEON BRIDGES
* JONAS BROTHERS land the top debut at Hot AC as well with "X," entering at 29* and up 457 spins
* MARSHMELLO & HALSEY debut at 34* with "Be Kind," up 115 spins
* HARRY STYLES and GABBY BARRETT also debut this week
Active Rock: Godsmack Remain #1; Bad Wolves Top 3; Five Finger Top 10; Pop Evil Top 20; Pretty Reckless Debuts Big
* GODSMACK retain the top spot at Active Rock with "Unforgettable" for a 2nd week
* BAD WOLVES are top 3 with "Sober," up 4*-3*
* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH vault into the top 10 with "A Little Bit Off," up 12*-9* and are +196 spins
* POP EVIL are top 20 as "Work" leaps 23*-19*
* PRETTY RECKLESS scores a big debut at 20* with "Death By Rock And Roll" and are +386 spins
* WEEZER has the other debut at 40* with "Hero"
Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; Powfu Top 5; Black Keys Top 10; KennyHoopla Top 15; Weezer, 24KGoldn Top 20
* TWENTY ONE PILOTS have landed yet another #1 hit with "Level Of Concern," up 2*-1* and +160 spins
* CAGE THE ELEPHANT hold at 3* with "Black Madonna," but are a strong 225 spins
* POWFU are closing in on the top 5, rising 8*-6* with "Coffee For Your Head," up 225 spns as well
* KENNYHOOPLA hits the top 15 with "How Will I Rest...," up 16*-15*
* WEEZER vaults into the top 20, surging 28*-19* with "Hero," up 302 spins
* Also new to the top 20 is 24KGOLDN with "City Of Angels"
* OLIVER TREE and ALL TIME LOW debut
Triple A: Tame Impala New #1; Major Lazer/Marcus Mumford Top 5; Stones, Pearl Jam Top 10; Lumineers Top 15
* TAME IMPALA take over the #1 spot with "Lost In Yesterday," rising 2*-1*
* MAJOR LAZER go top 5 with "Lay Your Head On Me," climbing 6*-5* and +62 spins
* ROLLING STONES enter the top 10 with "Living In A Ghost Town" - that is an amazing seventh decade of top 10 hits, moving 14*-9*
* PEARL JAM are in their fourth decade with top 10's with "Retrograde" up 16*-10*
* LUMINEERS hit the top 15, up 18*-15* with "Salt And The Sea," rising 18*-15*
* MILKY CHANCE & JACK JOHNSON team up on "Don't Let Me Down," and post the biggest leap of the week, up 29*-18* with a gain of 100 spins
* DONNA MISSAL has the lone debut at 30* with "You Burned Me"
