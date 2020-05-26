Sold

GLEASON MEDIA GROUP's MOUNTAIN VALLEY BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Silent WOXO-F/NORWAY, ME; WTME-A and W252DS/RUMFORD, ME; WPNO-A and W245CQ/SOUTH PARIS, ME; WEZR-A, W237ET, and W288CW/LEWISTON, ME; and WRMO-F/MEXICO, ME to BENNETT RADIO GROUP, LLC for $300,000. The stations went dark on MARCH 29th, with the licensee citing the death of owner DICK GLEASON and cash flow problems with projections of a drop advertising due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other filings with the FCC, ACKLEY CARIBBEAN ENTERPRISES INC. is selling News-Talk WVWI-A (RADIO ONE)/CHARLOTTE AMALIE, VI to ALMA A. FRANCIS' INFINITY BROADCASTING, LLC for $160,000 ($10,000 down, $150,000 in a promissory note).

1 CHRONICLES 14, LP has applied for an STA to operate KVRP-F/HASKELL, TX with reduced power due to damage to its transmission line.

Filing for Silent STAs were BIRACH BROADCASTING CO. (KTUV-A and K260DT/LITTLE ROCK, AR, AM transmitter failure) and AF GROUP, LLC (K278CK/HONDO, TX, changing transmitter location).

And SAGA COMMUNICATIONS has closed on the transfer all of its subsidiary company licensees to a new corporation, SAGA COMMUNICATIONS REINCORPORATION, INC. (to be renamed SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.), in a pro forma transaction intended to change the company from incorporation in DELAWARE to incorporation in FLORIDA.

« see more Net News