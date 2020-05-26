Up Again

It was another up week for PODTRAC's weekly summaries of download data for the podcasts it track, with both downloads and audience up. For the week of MAY 18-24, downloads showed a 5% increase, the fifth consecutive week of flat or positive download growth, and audience levels rose 4%, the sixth consecutive week of flat or positive audience growth; For the year to date, download growth stands at 36% and audience growth increased 17%.

As for categories for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth year-to-date was +71% for News, +66% for Comedy, +36% for Sports, +32% for Government, +32% for History, +30% for True Crime, +30% for Kids & Family, +30% for Business, +21% for TV & Film, +21 for Technology, +19% for Health & Fitness, +16% for Science, +15% for Religion & Spirituality, +14% for Education, +11% for Leisure, +8% for Arts, +4% for Society & Culture, -2% for Fiction, -19% for Music. On a week-to-week basis, the download movement showed -2% for News, +24% for Comedy, +17% for Sports, +12% for Government, +2% for History, +2% for True Crime, +3% for Kids & Family, +7% for Business, +2% for TV & Film, +3 for Technology, +8% for Health & Fitness, -5% for Science, +10% for Religion & Spirituality, +16% for Education, +10% for Leisure, -1% for Arts, +5% for Society & Culture, -3% for Fiction, +7% for Music.

Podcast streams and downloads during peak weekday morning commute times fell an average of 11% for the week as compared to MARCH 2-8; SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS again showed increases, with SATURDAY's peak hour up 21% and SUNDAY's peak hour also up 18%.

