New Offering

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC. has teamed with GRAMMY AWARD-winning rapper and singer-songwriter NELLY and American R&B singer-songwriter JEREMIH to kick off LIVEXLIVE's new Artist Ambassador Program. These two artists have a combined reach of over 34.6 million followers on social media platforms.

"The music industry and how artists make money is ripe for reinvention, especially given the current concert and festival blackout," said LIVEXLIVE Chairman/CEO ROBERT ELLIN. "Our new Artist Ambassador Program puts creative and promotional power back into the artists' hands. We're excited to leverage our expanding platform.

