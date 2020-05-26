Local Move?

AXIOS is reporting that AMAZON is "looking to invest in localized podcast content, like news and sports" in what may be a bid by the online retailing giant to make a move on an audio advertising category long dominated by broadcast radio.

The report, citing unnamed sources, says that AMAZON’s venture capital arm ALEXA FUND is investing in local podcasting companies, looking for "short-form audio content that can be surfaced when users ask ALEXA for information about topics like news and sports." The report adds that sports podcast company BLUE WIRE is among the possible acquisition targets.

AMAZON declined comment on the report.

« back to Net News