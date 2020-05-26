Launch Coverage

CBS NEWS RADIO will offer live coverage of the SPACE X Crew Dragon rocket launch TOMORROW (5/27).

The network will provide anchored coverage by PETER KING and unanchored coberage as well 4:20-4:38p (ET) as NASA astronauts BOB BEHNKEN and DOUG HURLEY take off on the Falcon 9 rocket. CBS offered features previewing the launch all weekend and is also making KING available for two-way interviews with affiliates through THURSDAY (5/28).

