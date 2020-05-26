Miller

Syndicated talk host STEPHANIE MILLER’s SEXY LIBERAL TOUR standup comedy shows have been sidelined from the live event circuit due to the pandemic, but it is continuing as a monthly video live stream from MILLER's SM RADIO PRODUCTIONS, INC. and RUN THE WORLD. The debut online edition will stream on JUNE 6th at 9p (ET), with MILLER, JOHN FUGELSANG, HAL SPARKS, and FRANGELA (FRANCES CALLIER and ANGELA V. SHELTON) on the bill. Tickets are now available at SexyLiberal.com/Tour, with chat available on RUN THE WORLD's app and VIP tickets available for a "Backstage Meet & Grope" after-show.

MILLER said, “CORONAVIRUS may have stopped our live tour, but STEPHANIE MILLER’s SEXY LIBERAL VIRTUAL TOUR is here, super-safe but just as filthy!”

"Regardless of the obstacle, even the interruption of all live theater, in an election year you don't just sit back and allow events to move past you," said SM RADIO PRODUCTIONS CEO RON HARTENBAUM. "After our multi-city Election Year tour was halted following its initial performance, the cast still hungered to perform for fans. Fortunately we found RUN THE WORLD; they venture beyond the routine PPV format, offering the virtual-theatrical experience of social interaction featuring live pre-show cocktail parties and gatherings and even live and interactive post-show Meet & Greets for fans and cast members. We think this format will grow rapidly in popularity, opening the doors to new possibilities. COVID-19 tried to stop us…. but RUN THE WORLD empowered us!"

« see more Net News