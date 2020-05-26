Carlos Santana & Cindy Blackman Santana

CARLOS SANTANA and CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA are among the first musicians to team with SONGAID and WHYHUNGER's efforts to battle global hunger exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll release a cover of JOHN LENNON/YOKO ONO's IMAGINE.

Beginning MAY 29th, each week SONGAID will release new music with the streaming proceeds going to WHYHUNGER's RAPID RESPONSE FUND. The music will be distributed in partnership with THE ORCHARD.

CARLOS SANTANA and CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA commented, "It is an honor to work alongside WHYHUNGER on the SONGAID campaign. We have always been strong supporters of their work and it gives us great joy to share JOHN LENNON’s message of peace and light, together with them, to make a tangible difference in the world and feed those in need."

SONGAID Founder FRED BETEILLE added, "SONGAID is a simple charitable innovation primed for long term global impact. Our united goal is to leverage the power of music to raise funds and provide direct, ongoing support to those in need. We’re proud to bring these people and industries together to create a sustained movement for change with our partner WHYHUNGER. We need to act now, this crisis is the challenge of our time and at the root of it, many millions of families around the world are food insecure. Inaction is unacceptable."

All proceeds from SONGAID will be used to expand WHYHUNGER's national FIND FOOD DATABASE, texting service and hotline connecting seniors, children, veterans, hourly workers and families impacted by hunger with free food and essential services, and to support frontline food pantries, small-scale farmers and food chain workers facing unprecedented risks and economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

