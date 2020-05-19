W4 salutes heroes

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WWWW (W4)/ANN ARBOR, MI has teamed with BUD LIGHT to salute “healthcare heroes, first responders, grocers and community leaders who are placing themselves in harm’s way to serve and improve the lives of others,” according to a post on its website describing the “Toast To The Frontline” initiative. Listeners are being asked to nominate someone who fits the criteria that they think is deserving of recognition via a personalized on-air toast. More info here.

