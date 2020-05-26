Virtual Conference

MIDEM will feature an online keynote conversation between Hip-Hop artist, T.I. and SOUTH AFRICAN rapper NASTY C in the MIDEM DIGITAL EDITION. The discussion will be available at the MIDEM platform on JUNE 3rd and the entire digital event will be held JUNE 2nd-5th.

MIDEM Dir. ALEXANDRE DENIOT said, “We’re delighted to have the chance to welcome stars like T.I. and NASTY C to our event. Insights into their collaborative creative process will be invaluable to our community, especially the emerging artists joining us, who will surely be inspired by this session. It’s vital for us all right now to be sharing best practices and any other tips that can nurture the careers of those entering the industry. Exploring the value of collaborations between hip-hop and brands will also be hugely inspiring to both the artist and brand communities, especially as a reflection of how these partnerships can cross continental borders, building relationships between the world’s high potential, growing markets.”

T. I. added, “Although I was looking forward to giving the keynote speech in CANNES this year, I’m glad NASTY C and I have the opportunity to participate at MIDEM virtually. Join us as we discuss why hip-hop has no borders and how brands and artists can work together on a global scale.”

NASTY C said, “Growing up IN DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA, hip-hop wasn’t the popular music played in my township. But I dreamed of making it. T.I. had such a major influence on me. From first hearing him on a school bus to now joining him on stage at MIDEM is evidence that hip-hop has no boundaries, no borders. The culture is a global phenomenon and I’m excited about our discussion."

TIP “T.I.” HARRIS has won 3 GRAMMY AWARDS, 11 BILLBOARD AWARDS, 3 BET AWARDS, and 2 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS. NASTY C is a multi-award winning SOUTH AFRICAN rapper and recently signed to DEF JAM RECORDS in a joint venture with UNIVERSAL MUSIC AFRICA.

