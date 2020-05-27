Kendall Mathers

Time for another pick-me-up from ALL ACCESS' CONVERSATIONS WITH KENDALL columnist KENDALL MATHERS. This week she leads us down the path to the benefits of Plyometric Exercise. It's health for the body, mind and soul.

In 'Plyometric Exercise...Don't Be Scared You Got This!!' she reminds us, "Plyometrics burns the maximum amount of calories in the shortest amount of time while toning the body from head to toe. Oh baby!! I can already hear the calories burning and the muscles pumping. Before we break a sweat, let’s talk a little bit about why these exercises are beneficial to you and how to get the most out of them." This week's missive comes complete with a video tutorial that's highly motivational.

