Debuts Today

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY's newest podcast tells the story about a UTAH man who was incarcerated in a Venezuelan prison while awaiting his marriage to a woman he met on FACEBOOK while serving a Spanish-speaking mission.

The 12-episode "HOPE IN DARKNESS," debuting TODAY (5/27) and posting weekly, follows the story of JOSH HOLT, who was in a town near CARACAS staying with fianceé THAMARA BELEN CALEÑO CANDELO on JUNE 30, 2016 when they were rounded up and thrown in prison along with several others in an early morning raid by a band of armed men who planted a grenade in HOLT's suitcase. The podcast, also available to binge ad-free at WONDERY+, traces the efforts to free the HOLTS.

