‘The Glastonbury Experience’

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL, the BBC will present “THE GLASTONBURY EXPERIENCE.” The event will play five days of highlights and sets from past festivals which will air at the end of JUNE when the festival was due to take place.

Organizers of GLASTONBURY announced in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/18/20) that this year’s festival was cancelled due to CORONAVIRUS. PAUL MCCARTNEY, TAYLOR SWIFT and KENDRICK LAMAR were set to headline the 50th anniversary event.

VARIETY is reporting that in place of this years festival, from JUNE 25-29, BBC TWO and BBC FOUR will show classic GLASTONBURY performances in full from some of the biggest artists in the history of the festival, including ADELE (2016), BEYONCÉ (2011), DAVID BOWIE (2000), COLDPLAY (2016) and JAY Z (2008).

“THE GLASTONBURY EXPERIENCE” will be led on BBC Television by three 90 minute live programs in prime time on BBC TWO – one for each night of the main GLASTONBURY weekend from JUNE 26-28.

The programs will celebrate some of the festival’s greatest performances since BBC coverage began in the 90s. Artists featured will include AMY WINEHOUSE (2007), ARCTIC MONKEYS (2013), BAABA MAAL (2005), BLUR (2009), DIZZEE RASCAL (2010), LADY GAGA (2009), PJ HARVEY (2004), NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS (1998) R.E.M. (2003), THE ROLLING STONES (2013) AND TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS (2011).

