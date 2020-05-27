No Sale

No new station sale applications appeared in the FCC database on WEDNESDAY morning (5/27).

An STA application was filed by HYDE CO. BOARD OF EDUCATION to operate WHYC/SWAN QUARTER, NC at reduced power due to a transmitter malfunction.

Silent STA requests were filed by RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE (WRPI/TROY, NY, silent for the SUMMER term while the school is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and Q-BROADCASTING CORPORATION, INC. (WLBE-A/LEESBURG-EUSTIS, FL, transmitter damage due to lightning strike).

REAL COMMUNITY RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Variety KVOY/WYNNEWOOD, OK to THE CHICKASAW NATION for $14,000.

And ARTHUR FRANK LLC has closed on the sale of K252DI/SALT LAKE CITY to CANYON MEDIA INTERACTIVE, LLC for $17,000. The primary station is EMF Contemporary Christian KKLV (K-LOVE)/KAYSVILLE, UT.

