RUSH LIMBAUGH told listeners to his PREMIERE NETWORKS show on TUESDAY (5/26) that the current cycle of treatment for his lung cancer is "kicking my ass." LIMBAUGH, noting that he was told in advance that the treatment would have that effect, said that "for the last seven days, I have been virtually worthless, virtually useless. I haven’t left the house" and that he does "not have the energy that I used to have."

"As to how the treatment’s going, I have no idea," LIMBAUGH added. "Well, I do, but it’s not something that… I’m still here, and that’s all that’s important. I can’t and don’t want to divulge any more than that. If I were to go into much greater detail, you know, the media would start researching everything I said. There would be exposes on what I said, investigations into what I said and whether I was being truthful. I just don’t even want to tempt them with it. But I guess the most accurate thing to say is that I’ve just now begun Week 2 of this third cycle, and each cycle is three weeks, and the impact on the tumor in these three weeks is not expected to be significant."

LIMBAUGH praised his wife KATHRYN for her support and "selflessness" and added that his "intention is to be here as often as I can. My attitude is this, and the reality is, the day is gonna come where I’m not gonna be able to be here. I don’t know when that is -- and I’m hoping that it is months, years."

