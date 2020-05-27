Webinar

Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a presentation on "The Advertiser Perspective" on how businesses can move forward during the pandemic.

The JUNE 8th presentation at noon (CT) will include MACY'S Dir. of Audio Planning and Strategy KRISTY CARRUBA, CAR PRO RADIO NETWORK Pres. JERRY REYNOLDS, and EUBANK PIZZA owner CHRIS ROBINSON, with RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER moderating a Q&A session.

The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing.

