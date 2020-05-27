Tell Me What's On Your Mind (credit: Peter Donaghy)

MARSHMELLO and HALSEY, whose recent collaboration "Be Kind" is getting plenty of play this summer are teaming with a new partner, AMAZON, to present ALEXA's 'Thought Of The Day.'

Between now and JUNE 2nd, by simply asking the virtual assistant device, "What's HALSEY's (or MARSHMELLO's) thought of the day," customers can get a glimpse into the random musings of each artist.

MARSHMELLO's 'Thought of the Day' musings find him sharing his thoughts on everything from time travel to s’mores while HALSEY discusses topics like learning to waltz and penguin courtship rituals. Watch MARSHMELLO interacting with the 'Thought of the Day' in this video.

