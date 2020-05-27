Matt Bailey

INTERGR8 RESEARCH President MATT BAILEY has published an article introducing the “Generational Music Cycle."

BAILEY uses a parallel example of how authors WILLIAM STRAUSS and NEIL HOWE used generational patterns to forecast historical events in the book “Generations: The History of America’s Future.”

According to BAILEY, "The creators and consumers of popular music at given points in time influence which generational music cycle we’re in.

"Programmer and consultant GUY ZAPOLEON has long championed The Music Cycle, observing that Contemporary Hit Radio (CHR) moves through three predictable phases during a decade: Birth/Pop, Extremes, and Doldrums."

BAILY said there are two factors that drive the Generational Music Cycle:

Which generation is the primary creator of popular music?

Which generation is the primary consumer of popular music?

