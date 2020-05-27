Admissions Podcast

YALE UNIVERSITY's Office of Undergraduate Admissions is aiming to demistify the college admissions process with a new podcast series. “INSIDE THE YALE ADMISSIONS OFFICE” is hosted by Associate Directors of Admissions MARK DUNN and HANNAH MENDLOWITZ.

“Believe it or not, the admissions process isn’t shrouded in secrecy,” said DUNN. “But it is endlessly fascinating and often very fun. Over the years, we’ve found that the more people understand about how officers review applications and discuss them in the admissions committee, the less anxiety they feel. We created the podcast to share the sorts of detailed explanations and reflections that can’t be captured on a website.”

“There are, sadly, some educational consultants who sell their services with false promises of insider information about a process they claim is filled with hidden secrets,” added DUNN. “Although knowledgeable college counselors play a very important role in helping students, we want to send a clear message to families: We’ll tell you everything you need to know, and we’ll do it for free.”

MENDLOWITZ said, “A classic tip for writing a college essay is ‘show; don’t tell.’ The podcast is our way of showing the world what we do and how we do it.”

« back to Net News