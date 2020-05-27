Gayle Thompson

Veteran NASHVILLE journalist GAYLE THOMPSON is announcing the launch of her new, consumer-facing website, EverythingNash.com, which debuted in late APRIL. The site covers the live music, art, dining, recreation and sports scenes, and includes information on lodging. There are also interviews with newsmakers, including singers, songwriters and musicians from every genre. It is geared toward both residents and tourists of MUSIC CITY.

THOMPSON spent the last two years writing for PopCulture.com, and previously wrote for The Boot, Country Weekly and Prevention, among other outlets.

"It's been a dream of mine for a long, long time to have a website that showcases everything I love about NASHVILLE, including the people, places to see, and our amazing entertainment and food scene,” said THOMPSON, who is the site’s owner and Editor-In-Chief. “My goal and my dream is that EverythingNash will shed a bright light on why so many people, like myself, have fallen in love with NASHVILLE."

