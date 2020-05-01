CMA Foundation

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION’S (CMA) philanthropic arm, the CMA FOUNDATION, has teamed with more than 50 other organizations to endorse the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR MUSIC EDUCATION’s (NAfME) unified statement that advocates for an arts education for all students, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the statement, titled “Arts Education Is Essential,” the signing organizations note that the arts have already played a pivotal and uplifting role during the pandemic, and that arts education can help all students, including those who are in traditionally underrepresented groups, as students return to school this fall. It also addresses arts education’s role in supporting the social and emotional well-being of students.

The statement also serves as a reminder that arts education is a part of a well-rounded education as defined by the federal education law, the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), and supported in state laws throughout the country. In fact, 46 states require an arts credit to receive a high school diploma, and 43 states have instructional requirements in the arts in elementary and secondary schools.

“It is crucial that we prioritize music and arts education in school curriculums,” said CMA FOUNDATION Executive Dir. TIFFANY KERNS, who also serves as CMA’s VP, Community Outreach. “More than ever before, music is providing inspiration and support to carry students, teachers and parents through the immense uncertainty we’re experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes as no surprise that music is thriving in virtual learning settings. It is imperative to recognize the importance of arts education and its impact on the development of youth during this time so that students around the country can be provided with the well-rounded education they deserve.”

Read the full NAfME statement here.

