Charese Fruge, Natalie Taylor

In her weekly WOMEN TO WATCH column, MC MEDIA Principal and ALL ACCESS contributor CHARESE FRUGE spans all facets of our industries to connect with women who you may have already known and some who are just getting their careers started.

This week, FRUGE (virally) heads to NASHVILLE to catch up with singer/songwriter NATALIE TAYLOR, who's debut COLUMBIA RECORDS release "Surrender" is headed for the Hot AC charts.

Watching her song begin to connect, TAYLOR told FRUGE, "Honestly, and I promise I’m not trying to toot my own horn, but the most inspiring things I have seen are the TikTok videos using ‘Surrender.' I have truly not cried happy AND sad tears like that in a long time. It’s so amazing to see how many people in so many different situations are relating to my song. I get messages all the time, and it just blows my mind how much 'Surrender' has meant to people.”

Whether it's a well-established promotion executive, or an up-and-coming midday jock whose star is on the rise, or an artist with her very first single just launching, if she's a woman to watch--she's on CHARESE FRUGE's radar. Read this week's conversation with NATALIE TAYLOR here.

