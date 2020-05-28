Kimberly Myers

KIMBERLY MYERS has been hired as Dir./Public Relations for boutique branding and communications agency GAVIN.

The agency has expanded its public relations department in order to position itself for continued long-term growth.

KIM comes to GAVIN with nearly 20 years of public relations experience across both B2B and B2C industries, including posts at ARBITRON, HD RADIO and ENTRAVISION. She has more than 11 years of agency experience with firms based in NEW YORK with an expertise in all facets of corporate communications.

Commented GAVIN President/CEO MANDY ARNOLD, “The global pandemic crisis has presented our team with a surge in demand for communications services. We made the strategic decision to bring KIM on as our Dir./Public Relations to oversee our efforts across all fronts to ensure we’re not only exceeding client expectations but helping them grow and thrive through these unprecedented times and beyond.”

MYERS will manage the public relations team overseeing clients’ public relations and communications campaigns. A LANCASTER COUNTY, PA native, she holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and sociology from the UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH.

Added MYERS, “GAVIN has built an impressive team of communications and digital media professionals and I’m excited to join their leadership team as the agency continues to evolve. Having a broad range of expertise across many industries, I’m committed to continuing the agency’s dedication to excellent client service."

