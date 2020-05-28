Frank Canale

ALL ACCESS has learned that SUMMIT MEDIA Active Rock KICT (T95) and Classic Rock KFXJ (104.5 THE FOX)/WICHITA, KS, PD FRANK CANALE has been laid off due to budget cuts. CANALE, who replaced former KICT/KFXJ PD PETE MCNAIR, also did middays on KICT.

CANALE told ALL ACCESS, "It was a great bunch of stations to work with, but this pandemic has affected all of us."

Reach out to CANALE at (732) 403-6067 or frankcanale11@gmail.com.

