KICT And KFXJ/Wichita PD Frank Canale Has Left The Building
May 28, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has learned that SUMMIT MEDIA Active Rock KICT (T95) and Classic Rock KFXJ (104.5 THE FOX)/WICHITA, KS, PD FRANK CANALE has been laid off due to budget cuts. CANALE, who replaced former KICT/KFXJ PD PETE MCNAIR, also did middays on KICT.
CANALE told ALL ACCESS, "It was a great bunch of stations to work with, but this pandemic has affected all of us."
Reach out to CANALE at (732) 403-6067 or frankcanale11@gmail.com.
