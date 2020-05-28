Dee Dee Renee

ALPHA MEDIA Urban AC WWDM (THE BIG DM 101)/COLUMBIA, SC midday personality DEE DEE RENEE has exited.

Urban Format Captain/OM BROWN told ALL ACCESS, "We would like to inform you that DEE DEE RENEE has left the company. We wish her well on all her future endeavors."

RENEE posted to her FACEBOOK page, “I had a great 8 years with 101 3 THE BIG DM but now it’s time to move on to the next. I will miss talking to my DM listeners on the phone but, we will talk again. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that ALPHA MEDIA has given me. As I move on I will always love all of you and there is nothing you can do about it.”

Her career resume includes co-hosting THE DOUG BANKS SHOW and on air at WKJS (KISS 99.3 & 105.7)/RICHMOND, VA.

