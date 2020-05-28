New Format

ENTERCOM Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP RADIO)/BOSTON has flipped to Adult Hits as BIG 103 with a tag line of "Music Unleashed" and a playlist of '80s-'90s-'00s hits including artists from multiple formats including GUNS N’ ROSES, PRINCE, JOURNEY, MADONNA, PEARL JAM, THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G., AC/DC, BRITNEY SPEARS, and BLINK-182. The station will also offer limited commercial interruptions with the "2-Minute Promise" not to stop the music for more than two minutes, and is running jockless for the launch.

“As we continue living through one of the most challenging times in our country and the world, we are committed to providing comfort by delivering optimistic and entertaining content to our listeners,” said Regional Pres./Market Mgr. MARK HARMON. “BIG 103 will be a straight-forward, no nonsense sanctuary for fans focused on great music and artists, accented with an irreverent tongue-in-cheek approach that reflects the spirit of our city.”

