NASHVILLE-based LOZEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, which recently expanded from a social media and project management firm into one that also offers label services, has entered into an agreement with COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP (CMG) for U.S. and international distribution for its label acts. The first project under the partnership will be the launch of DAVE MCELROY and his new single, “Trucker Hat.”

“CMG is aligned with the same music-centric attitude as LOZEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, and we are happy to dive in and make a splash with their artists,” said CMG Head of A&R and Label Acquisitions DWAYNE BROWN.

LOZEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP was co-founded in 2018 by industry veteran JEN BOISE and MACKENZIE FLOYD.

