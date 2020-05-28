Finalists

The NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION has announced the finalists for its 2020 SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS. The winners will be announced during the NABLF's CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS event in late AUGUST, this year held online after the cancellation of the usual live gala that had been scheduled for JUNE 9th.

“AMERICA’s radio and television stations’ dedication to public service shines brightly in local communities every day, and continually ensures the safety and well-being of viewers and listeners,” said NABLF President MICHELLE DUKE. “We look forward to celebrating broadcasters who have gone above and beyond to serve communities and families in need, and we are thrilled to honor broadcasters’ service with audiences across the country.”

The radio finalists include:

Service to Community Award for Radio – Ownership Group:

MOMENTUM BROADCASTING COMPANY, “PORTERVILLE Firefighter Fundraiser”

OHANA MEDIA GROUP, “OMG Service to ALASKA”

ZIMMER RADIO & MARKETING GROUP, “Miracles for Kids Radiothon”

Service to Community Award for Radio – Major Market:

BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN SEATTLE)/SEATTLE, “710 ESPN SEATTLE and Coaching Boys into Men”

HUBBARD AC KWRM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE, “WARM 106.9 Community Activation”

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA, “2019 WSB Careathon”

RADIO ONE Urban AC WTLC/INDIANAPOLIS, “Stop the Music to Discuss Suicide Prevention and Mental Health”

Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market:

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A-F/SAGINAW, MI, “WSGW’s Sharing Hope Radiothon”

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WRVE (99.5 THE RIVER) and News-Talk WGY-A-F/ALBANY, NY, “NEWS RADIO 810 AND 103.1 WGY and 99.5 THE RIVER's 2019 Cares for Kids Radiothon”

Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market:

BRYAN BROADCASTING Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95)/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX, “103 Charities. $389,000. 1 Day. 1 Station.”

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, “NEW JERSEY Judges”

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, “NEW JERSEY 101.5 Feel Better Bears”

MILNER MEDIA PARTNERS/BOURBONNAIS, IL, “Serving the KANKAKEE RIVER Valley”

