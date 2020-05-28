Governors Named

THE PODCAST ACADEMY, the organization unveiled at this year's PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS in LOS ANGELES, has announced the official Founding Members of its Board of Governors as well as setting JUNE 22nd as the opening date for accepting membership applications and the streaming of two webinars in JUNE.

The Board will be headed by LIBSYN VP/Content And Partnerships and "NEW MEDIA SHOW" host ROB GREENLEE as Chairperson, TENDERFOOT TV's DONALD ALBRIGHT as Vice-Chairperson, PRX's KERRI HOFFMAN as Secretary, and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's CHRISTY MIRABAL as Treasurer. The Governors include IHEARTMEDIA's CONAL BYRNE, APPLE's BEN CAVE, STITCHER's ERIK DIEHN, NPR's ANYA GRUNDMANN, SPOTIFY's COURTNEY HOLT, WONDERY's HERNAN LOPEZ, consultant REKHA MURTHY, "ON BEING"'s LILIANA MARIA PERCY RUÍZ, UTA's OREN ROSENBAUM, "CRIMINAL"'s LAUREN SPOHRER, DON'T SKIP MEDIA's CHRISTINA MOORE, SPOKE MEDIA's ALIA TAVAKOLIAN, and PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS' JENNA WEISS-BERMAN.

Membership will be opened on JUNE 22nd, with the $100 fee to be offered at $50 before OCTOBER. The organization has scheduled two webinars as well, the first on audio mixing and managing on JUNE 10th at noon (ET) with MICHAEL RAPHAEL and ROB BYERS, and the second being an introduction to the ACADEMY with GREENLEE and Exec. Dir. MICHELE COBB on JUNE 18th, streamed in two sessions, noon (ET) and 3p (ET).

