Celebratory EP

While self-quarantining together the FOGERTY FAMILY, featuring JOHN with his sons SHANE and TYLER and daughter KELSY, convened in their home studio to play some music together. The sessions were filmed by wife JULIE, and a video for each song was released weekly via a special YOUTUBE series. Further exposure came from NPR’s TINT DESK series and via SIRIUSXM with THE FOGERTY ROCKIN’ FAMILY HOUR.

Now those sessions have been released as an EP , which features some of FOGERTY’s most iconic songs including “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” “Down On The Corner,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and “Proud Mary.”

« see more Net News