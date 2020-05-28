CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists Of The Year Special

CMT has revealed a third round of talent that will participate in “CMT CELEBRATES OUR HEROES: AN ARTISTS OF THE YEAR SPECIAL" on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3rd at 8p ET/PT (NET NEWS 4/27). Joining the previously-released talent lineup are: BLAKE SHELTON, BOBBY BONES, CODY ALAN, GARY SINISE, JAKE OWEN, JASON ALDEAN, KEITH URBAN, LEE BRICE, OLIVIA MUNN, REBA MCENTIRE, SCARLETT JOHANSSON, SEAN PENN and ZAC BROWN.

CMT also announced that the special will get a three-network simulcast, with PARAMOUNT NETWORK and POP TV televising it alongside CMT.

CMT is still collecting stories of unsung heroes who have done exceptional things for their communities during the pandemic. Submit someone you know for possible inclusion in the special here.

