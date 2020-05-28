Added To Triton Measurement

AUDIOBOOM has signed up to participate in TRITON DIGITAL’S Podcast Reports for the U.S., LATIN AMERICA, and AUSTRALIA.

“We are pleased to measure AUDIOBOOM, and to have their titles included in our U.S., AUSTRALIA, and LATIN AMERICA Podcast Reports,” said TRITON DIGITAL Pres. of Market Development JOHN ROSSO. “We are confident that our Reports will provide AUDIOBOOM with the validated data they need to further enhance their podcast business, and increase their visibility within the global podcast landscape.”

“We are thrilled to participate in TRITON’s Podcast Reports, as approaching the marketplace with validated and transparent measurement remains a critically important component of our overall podcast strategy,” said AUDIOBOOM CEO STUART LAST. “AUDIOBOOM is a global leader in podcasting and there is no better partner than TRITON DIGITAL to provide the measurement that will enhance our relationships with brands and increase our advertising revenue in our key territories."

