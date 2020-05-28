Awards

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON won two first-place awards in the SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS KEYSTONE PRO Chapter's Excellence in Journalism contest for 2019.

Deputy Digital Editor SERGIO BICHAO and Reporter DAVID MATTHAU won the top Spotlight Award for "How NEW JERSEY Judges Minimized Sexual Assault," while Afternoon host JEFF DEMINSKI won first place in the Writing, Blog category. The team of Director of Special Projects and News Anchor ERIC SCOTT, News Anchor PATRICK LAVERY, Digital Managing Editor LOUIS C. HOCHMAN, and Digital News Reporter DAN ALEXANDER took second place in the Web Use category for the station's Town Hall on opioid abuse.

Also, in the Podcast category, SCOTT GURIAN's "FAR FROM HOME" podcast episode "Visiting CHERNOBYL" won first place, with TRIB TOTAL MEDIA's TIM BENZ in second and the SCRANTON TIMES-TRIBUNE's "HISTORICALLY HIP" in third.

